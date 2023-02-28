Two held for rape, murder of Unnao girl

Four days after a 15-year-old girl’s body was found near a liquor shop, Unnao police on Sunday arrested two youths for allegedly raping and killing her.

Police said the victim was allegedly in a relationship with one of the accused and they killed her as she was pressuring the former to marry her. The victim and both the accused belong to the Dalit community. Both the accused are 19 years old, police said.

The victim’s body was found on a road on Wednesday night. “The prime accused was in an alleged relationship with the girl. During interrogation, he told the police that on Wednesday night, the girl had come to meet him while her family members were asleep. He took the girl to a secluded place and allegedly raped her,” the Cicle Officer (CO) of the concerned area said.

“A few minutes later, the girl’s uncle called him. He got scared and told the girl to go back home. However, the girl refused to do so as she was afraid that her family would beat her up. He alleged that she started pressuring him to elope and marry her,” he added.

“The accused claimed that he then called his friend and asked him to meet him. When his friend arrived, the accused got out of the car. When the victim got out of the car, the other accused allegedly mowed her down with his car. The prime accused told the police that he also ran over his car on the girl,” said the CO.

The youth who was in an alleged relationship with the girl owned a tour and travel agency.