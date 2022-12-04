Two held for ‘rape and murder of teen girl’ in Mathura

THE MATHURA police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly murdering a 14-year-old Dalit girl after they gangraped her. The alleged incident occurred when the victim had gone to a farm to relieve herself, police said.

“The two arrested accused, who are in their 20s, have been booked on charges of gangrape and murder. The role of another person — who is also named in the FIR — is being probed,” said a senior police officer. The accused are also Dalit, the officer added. The postmortem report is awaited, police said.

According to the police, on Friday they were informed that a girl was found dead in a farm. A police team reached the spot and faced protests from local residents, who refused to allow them to take the body for autopsy and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. The matter was resolved when senior police officers reached the spot and assured the protesters of swift action in the case.

An FIR was registered against three persons at the local police station. Police said it was found that the victim, along with her younger sister, had gone to the farm near their residence.

“The accused, who were hiding in the farm, accosted the victim. Her sister fled and upon reaching home, informed her family about the incident,” said a police officer. Family members went to the field and found the girl’s body, after which they informed the police.