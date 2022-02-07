Two held for ‘gangrape’ of Dalit minor, third accused on the run

Gonda police have arrested two youths for alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl. A third accused in the case is absconding.

Police said the main accused — against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was earlier announced — was arrested after a brief encounter. He suffered a gunshot wound in his leg, said police

According to police, they recovered the body of a minor girl in a field on Thursday night. “There were injury marks on her face. During preliminary examination of the body, it was found that the girl was sexually assaulted before she was killed,” said a police officer. On the father’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on charges of gangrape and murder.

“With the help of surveillance, police came to know the involvement of the three men in the case. Later, in separate encounters, two accused were arrested,” said a police officer, adding that so far the accused don’t have any criminal history. “One of those arrested is the girl’s neighbour, while another hails from a neighbouring village. One of the accused was known to the girl,” added the police officer.

The autopsy revealed that she was strangled, said the police.