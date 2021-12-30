Two held for assault on Dalit girl in Amethi

Police sources said one of the accused was arrested a day before, while the second arrest was made around 2 pm Wednesday.

Amethi police have arrested two of the three persons booked for allegedly beating up and molesting a 16-year-old Dalit girl. Police said they are looking for the third accused.

Police registered an FIR against three persons after a video of them beating the girl went viral on social media two days ago.

In the purported 52-second clip, the three men are seen beating the girl with a stick and pulling her hair.

According to the police, the FIR was registered on December 27. The three have been booked under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The three accused have also been booked under section 7/8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, 66(D) IT Act, and section 3 of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

“After taking cognizance of the video that had gone viral, a case was registered on December 27 against the three named accused. Two of the accused have been arrested, while the search is on for the third accused,” the local Circle Officer told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

Police sources said the girl is a resident of a village of Amethi district and the incident took place in a town of the same district. They added that one of the accused was arrested a day before, while the second arrest was made around 2 pm Wednesday.

According to police, the arrested accused told them that the girl was caught stealing from their house, and they have a video of her entering the house. However, police added, that the accused have not substantiated their allegation with any evidence.

“The accused have alleged that they are in possession of a video in which the girl is seen entering their house with the intention to steal. But no such video has been shared with us so far. Thus, all the allegations are part of the investigation and nothing more can be said so far,” the Circle Officer added.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police (Amethi) Vinod Kumar Pandey said that the victim has been provided security.