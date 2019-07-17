Two FIRs registered against Azam Khan’s son, aides in two days

TWO FIRs were registered against Samajwadi Party MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan and his associates in Rampur over the past two days. Abdullah, an MLA from Swar constituency in Rampur, is the son of local SP MP and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Azam Khan.

In the FIR lodged at Ganj police station in Rampur, local Congress leader Faisal Khan ‘Lala’ has alleged that Abdullah, former chairman of district cooperative bank, Saleem Kasim and Azam Khan’s media in-charge Fasahad Shanu of threatening him.

Faisal told The Indian Express that he was a political opponent of Azam Khan.

“Earlier, I had filed a complaint against Azam Khan and his supporters. To build pressure on me to withdraw the complaint, Abdullah, Saleem Kasim and Fasahad had been threatening me. The most recent incident occurred on July 14 when I was going to the market and they issued threats,” alleged Faisal Khan.

He added, on the direction of Abdullah and his associates, their supporters used to post abusive contents against me on social media in a bid to make him stop raising his voice against Azam Khan.

On the complaint of Faisal Khan, police booked Abdullah, Saleem Kasim and Fasahad Shanu under IPC section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), informed SHO of Ganj police station, Narendra Kumar Tyagi. The police also invoked Information Technology Act against the named accused.

On Monday, the police arrested Saleem Kasim and produced him before a local court that sent him to jail, added Tyagi.

In the second FIR filed at Azeem Nagar police station, the police booked accused Abdullah, former SP MLA Vijay Singh and 11 others for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel while staging a protest outside Mohammad Ali Jauhar University on July 13.

Circle Officer, Swar area, Jairam, said a police team had gone to the spot after being informed that Abdullah and others were staging a protest and raising slogans outside the university campus. They were protesting against the road blockade by former district panchayat chairman Abdul Salam and others near the university campus. Salam and others were protesting over alleged grabbing of farmers’ land for expansion of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the CO added.

When the police team reached there, Abdullah and others misbehaved with them. Additional police force had to be called to tackle the protesters, the CO said.

On Monday, police filed an FIR under IPC section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting be committed-if not committed), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 147 (rioting), against Abdullah and others, said Jairam.

“An investigation is on. No one has been arrested in connection with the case yet,” said Jairam.

Abdullah earlier had been named in another case in April this year when he had allegedly made objectionable remarks on BJP candidate from Rampur, Jaya Prada. The FIR was then lodged on charges of violation of model code of conduct at the Ganj police station in Rampur.