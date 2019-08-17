Two days after man found dead, 1 held in Lucknow’s Lalitpur

Lalitpur police Friday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man who claimed himself to be a worker of a Hindutva outfit. Yogendra Singh Parmar, alias Sunny Raja, was found dead with injury marks, caused by a blunt object, at Kasaimandi area under City Kotwali police station of the district on Wednesday.

Advertising

Parmar’s brother, who is the complainant in the murder case, claimed he was a Hindu Yuva Vahini worker and used to raise voice against accused Mohsin over smuggling of cows and its progeny for slaughtering. Hindu Yuva Vahini, however, denied that Parmar was the member of the outfit.

On Friday, Lalitpur police produced Mohsin before a local court, which sent him to judicial custody, said Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station, Alok Saxena. Mohsin’s two brothers, Golu and Amir, and father Saleem, who are also named in the FIR, are on the run, he added.

Police are conducting raids at the accused’s house at Kasaimandi, which is 500 metres away from the victim’s house at Chobiyana. Circle Officer, City (Lalitpur), Raja Singh, said police did not fine any truth behind the allegations made in the complaint. “Investigation so far has found that the murder took place over an argument. Yogendra and Mohsin consumed liquor together and later entered into a scuffle over some issue. The accused hit Yogendra with some object, after which he died,” said Singh, adding that they believe the murder was a fallout of an argument over paying the liquor money.

Advertising

Police are still verifying the claim made by the deceased’s family in the FIR. The deceased’s cousin Devendra Singh told The Indian Express that Parmar joined the Hindu Yuva Vahini around three years ago.

“On Tuesday evening, the accused went to his (Parmar) home at Chobiyana on two motorcycles and asked him to come with them to Kasaimandi to discuss about transporting cow and its progeny from city area to slaughter house. Yogendra denied to help them. The accused then told Yogendra they would hold a meeting in this regard, to which he agreed, and went with them. When he did not return home till 10.00 pm, the family members started searching for him,” said Devendra.

He added while they were searching for Parmar, a local resident of Kasaimandi told them that he had spotted the accused abusing him and forcibly taking him somewhere.

When contacted, Hindu Yuva Vahini’s state vice-president Ashok Singh and in-charge of Kanpur region, Vijay Narain Singh, said they have no such information that Parmar was a member of their outfit. Hindu Yuva Vahini’s Lalitpur general secretary Chetan Chauhan also denied Parmar was a member of their wing.