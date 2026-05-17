Two-day work from home, staggered office timings: UP government’s advisory to industries & institutions

In view of growing concerns over the possible economic fallout of tensions in West Asia and disruption in trade, the Uttar Pradesh Labour Department has issued an advisory to industries and institutions with a large workforce to implement at least two days of work from home (WFH) every week as a precautionary measure.
The departments were also directed to prepare for possible labour-related distress arising out of the situation.
The advisory came after a review meeting chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar on Saturday on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to adopt austerity measures amid the ongoing global crisis.
“This is an advisory by the Labour Department for the industries and institutions with a large workforce. This is not binding on anyone. But considering the current international situation, the CM had appealed for encouraging two-day work from home every week at the institutions employing more than 50 people. It is upon the respective institutions and departments to follow the advisory in their own way,” a senior government official told The Indian Express.
According to officials, the meeting focused on the possible impact of disruptions in energy supply and rising fuel costs due to instability in the Gulf region. The government expressed concern that gas-based and energy-intensive industries in the state could face increased operational costs, leading to possible layoffs or employment disruptions if the situation escalates.
During the review meeting attended virtually by senior officials, the department suggested several precautionary measures for industries, start-ups and institutions, such as introducing staggered office timings to reduce peak-hour congestion and energy use; encouraging workers to use public transport, metro services and carpooling; promoting energy conservation and healthier low-oil food habits among workers.
Officials said the department was also instructed to hold meetings with industrial units and start-ups to encourage flexible working arrangements and resource-saving measures. The meeting was also attended by officials of the Employment Directorate, Employees’ State Insurance Scheme and representatives of labour welfare boards.
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Officials have been asked to set up dedicated help desks, use e-Shram portal data to identify and support vulnerable workers; counter rumours through coordinated communication, keep regional communication channels on alert for a rapid information flow.
The Labour Department officials in the districts were also instructed to ensure workers are informed about updated wage rates and to regularly review pending welfare benefit applications for construction workers.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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