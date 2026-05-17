Two-day work from home, staggered office timings: UP government’s advisory to industries & institutions

Considering the current international situation, the CM had appealed for encouraging two-day work from home every week at the institutions employing more than 50 people. (Image generated by AI)

In view of growing concerns over the possible economic fallout of tensions in West Asia and disruption in trade, the Uttar Pradesh Labour Department has issued an advisory to industries and institutions with a large workforce to implement at least two days of work from home (WFH) every week as a precautionary measure.

The departments were also directed to prepare for possible labour-related distress arising out of the situation.

The advisory came after a review meeting chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar on Saturday on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to adopt austerity measures amid the ongoing global crisis.