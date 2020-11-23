Two-Day Meet of East UP: CM attends RSS meet, ‘love jihad’ on agenda

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Prayagraj to attend the meet, on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

The two-day-long All India National Executive Committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for east Uttar Pradesh began in Prayagraj on Sunday. Besides RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi, the meeting was also attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

RSS sources said that apart from issues like construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the RSS leaders also discussed ‘love jihad’.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Adityanath, has announced that it has initiated the process to bring an ordinance to check unlawful conversions through marriages in the state.

The process to bring a law was speeded up after Adityanath recently said at a public meeting in Jaunpur that those waging “love jihad” should either mend their ways or be prepared for their final journey.

The RSS meeting, held at Vashisht Vatsalya College, also discussed environment conservation and Sangh’s role in village development for the Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The meeting was attended by RSS office bearers from the Awadh, Kanpur, Goraksha and Kashi region. The Delhi unit chief of RSS, Rajiv Tuli, said that minutes of the meeting were expected to be released on the concluding day.

On Sunday, five sessions of the meeting were held.

Earlier, sources said that the focus of the discussion was on Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and reaching out to people for their contribution in it.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS had earlier planned to launch a door-to-door campaign from mid-January to reach out to around 11 crore Hindu families on over 5 lakh villages.

