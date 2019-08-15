Two couples end lives, probe on: UP Police

TWO COUPLES allegedly ended their lives in separate incidents of suspected suicide pact, police said Wednesday.

In the first incident in Kanpur, a youth and his girlfriend, who belonged to different communities, were found dead on Wednesday morning.

Station House Officer, Ghatampur police station, Nawab Ahmed, told The Indian Express that the bodies of Azad (30) and a Kanchan (21) were found in the verandah of a government primary school at Paaras village. “Prima facie, it seems the two decided to commit suicide together as their families were against their marriage. We are getting more details,” said Ahmed.

He said a suicide note and an empty bottle that had contained a poisonous substance was recovered from the spot. “They had eloped in June, but the girl was traced and brought back. The boy was then sent to jail, but was released after the girl said in court that she had gone with him of her own accord, Ahmed said.

Circle Officer, Ghatampur area, Shailendra Singh, informed that Azad was married and has two children. “Azad and Kanchan were living in Jhansi after they eloped over a month ago. They had eloped earlier as well and after we brought them back, they had eloped again. Their parents had not lodged any complaint with the police this time. On Tuesday night, they came back to their village and went inside the primary school through the back gate and consumed poison,” said Singh.

Azad’s wife is still staying with her in-laws in Paras village.

In another incident in Hathras district, bodies of a couple were found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning.

Station House Officer, Shadabad police station, Arvind Kumar Rathi told The Indian Express that the two left behind a suicide note in which they wrote that they were committing suicide because they were not allowed to get married. “Jyoti (20) and Jugnu (22) had got married to other persons against their wishes last year.. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and the report is awaited,” claimed Rathi.