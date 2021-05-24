Two cops suspended for failing to notify seniors of gangster’s externment

Last month, on April 19, Bhura was caught on video attacking his opponents during a clash after voting got over.

Amroha police on Sunday said it had suspended two officers, including one in charge of a station, for “hiding facts” about the externment of a gangster from the district for six months in January.

The gangster was identified as 32-year-old Bhura. According to the police, he hails from the village of Asgaripur, and recently won the village pradhan election there. Last month, on April 19, Bhura was caught on video attacking his opponents during a clash after voting got over. The violence, during which two sides pelted stones at each other, saw three people getting injured. The video of the incident went viral.

A case was lodged at the Didauli police station on various charges, including criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt. Bhura was arrested by on May 12 and a countrymade pistol was found on him.

Following an inquiry, the police suspended Didauli Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar and Sub-Inspector Pappu Jadaun, who was posted at the station for not informing senior officials about Bhura’s externment from the district.

“Didauli police did not inform any senior officials that Bhura was externed from the district for six months in January. They did not inform even after the arrest of Bhura. We came to know about it during the inquiry. For hiding facts, the SHO of the Didauli police station and a sub-inspector have been suspended,” said Superintendent of Police Suniti.

The police are now conducting an independent inquiry into the violence that occurred during the panchayat elections.

Asked if Bhura regularly visited his village for canvassing, the SP said there was no evidence to suggest so.

Bhura, who is now in jail, has 14 cases against him, including one filed under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

A senior officer said police were seeking a legal opinion on the action that could be taken against the gangster for violating the externment order. “We are taking legal opinion because around two weeks have been passed since his arrest,” the officer added.