Two cops suspended after Hindu outfit leader shot dead; murder FIR against 5

A 30-year-old leader of a Hindu outfit was shot dead allegedly by unidentified assailants in Musajhag area in Badaun district on Saturday. The deceased, Pradeep Kashyap, was returning home from Ghaziabad in his SUV when he was killed.

On Sunday, SSP, Badaun, Dr Om Prakash Singh suspended SHO of Musajhag police station, Rajesh Kumar and sub-inspector Chandra Pal Singh for negligence of duty. An FIR has been lodged against five local residents on charges of murder, said a police officer. Circle Officer, Badaun, Shakti Singh said Kashyap was shot in his head.

The family of the deceased alleged that Kashyap had been receiving threats for quite some time and that he had filed a complaint with the police twice but no action was taken. His family alleged that the police were responsible for Kashyap’s death because despite his complaints, no action was taken.

According to the police, on Saturday, they were alerted that a body was found lying next to an SUV outside Gidaula village. A police team visited the spot and found the body lying next to the SUV which was locked.

Police also recovered a countrymade pistol from the spot. They found the car keys while searching the deceased’s clothes. A local resident identified the body as that of Pradeep Kashyap’s, police said.

“On Kashyap’s SUV, ‘District president, Vishwa Hindu Sewa Dal’ was written. We have no information about the organisation,” said the Circle Officer.

Kashyap was a resident of Gidaula village and had contested the last village pradhan election. He was involved in farming and also had a real estate business.

“Around two weeks back, Pradeep told us that he has been made district president of Vishwa Hindu Sewa Dal. We have no information and so far no member of the organisation came to meet us. I believe my brother was killed because he was supporting a local resident Man Singh who had a dispute with his neighbour Dhirendra over irregularities reported in distribution at a ration shop,” said Kashyap’s elder brother Rukam Singh.

“Dhirendra and his associates had been regularly threatening Pradeep for supporting Man Singh. Pradeep complained to the police twice. However, no action was taken,” he added.