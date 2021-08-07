Two cops charged for not filing FIR in ‘gangrape’ case: Moradabad police

The Moradabad police on Friday said they had charged two police officials for not registering an FIR even after a woman told them she had been gang-raped.

Following the directions of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Moradabad police on Friday said they had charged two police officials for not registering an FIR even after a woman told them she had been gang-raped. The alleged incident occurred in 2018.

Former Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Pal Dhama, and Sub-Inspector Ragvendra Singh were charged in the FIR under IPC Section 166-A (public servant disobeying direction under law), said Moradabad Circle Officer Indu Siddhartha. Dhama is now posted in Aligarh while Ragvendra is in Ghaziabad.

According to the NHRC, the complainant alleged that she was raped on November 8, 2018, by some men who barged into her house. The accused allegedly left the woman tied in the house, but a man freed her after hearing her cries for help.

The rights body said the woman then visited the Civil Line station to get an FIR filed but was made to wait till midnight. The police did not register the FIR, it added.

The complainant then moved court, and got the case filed against six people. In 2019, the investigating officer expunged the case, citing no such incident had occurred. The victim filed a protest application in the court against the expunge report, said a police officer.

In its order this March, the NHRC said the delay led to the destruction of vital evidence of the case. This act of negligence by the police officials violated the human rights of the woman, it added.

The commission also recommended the government to pay a Rs 2-lakh fine to the complainant, said a police officer.