Two cops booked for ‘framing’ man in daughter’s ‘murder case’

A year after a 61-year-old farmer was acquitted of killing his daughter after spending around three years in jail, two police officers and four others have been booked in Farrukhabad for falsely implicating him in the murder case.

Lala Ram was acquitted in the murder case last year after the police informed the court that his daughter was alive.

The six persons booked for framing Ram are then station officer of Meerapur police station Sushil Kumar and sub-inspector Mohammad Asif, who investigated the case and filed the chargesheet against Lala Ram. The four others are Santosh Kumar, his wife Santoshi Devi, Omkar and Azab Singh – all neighbours of Ram.

“The case against Sushil Kumar, Asif and four others has been lodged on the court’s directive,” said SO (Meerapur police station) Devi Prasad. No one has been arrested in the case.

The case has been filed under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying the law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence).

Mohammad Asif is posted at Azamgarh and Sushil Kumar is posted in Crime Branch CID headquarters in Lucknow, said Prasad.

According to the FIR, Lala Ram’s daughter Soni (then 18 years old) had gone missing in 2016. When he failed to trace her, he got an FIR registered against Santosh Kumar, his wife Santoshi Devi, Omkar and Azab Singh on the court’s directive. The case was lodged on charges of kidnapping. Lala Ram alleged that the accused were behind the kidnapping of his daughter.

However, a few days later, the police recovered a decomposed body. The girl’s family identified the body as that of Soni. The police during the course of the investigation arrested Lala Ram and claimed that he killed his daughter as she was in a relationship with a youth. He was opposed to the relationship, they claimed.

“After around three years, Lala Ram obtained bail and came out,” said Devi Prasad, adding that all four persons named in the kidnapping case are neighbours of Lala Ram.

Last year, Soni returned home after coming to know about her father’s incarceration for “her murder”. In May, last year Soni recorded a statement before the police that she was alive and was not aware that her father was arrested for her murder.

The police, later, recorded her statement before the court. Last year, the court acquitted Lala Ram of all charges.