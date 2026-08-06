Two cops arrested in UP’s Kushinagar for ‘abducting, sexually harassing’ women

The accused, identified as Mahendra Yadav and Umashanker Yadav, were produced in a court which sent them to jail.

Two police constables were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing two women in Kushinagar district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said he had initiated the process to dismiss the two policemen from service.

The accused, identified as Mahendra Yadav and Umashanker Yadav, were produced in a court, which sent them to jail.

SP Kumar said a dhaba owner and two women submitted a complaint against the constables, alleging torture, abduction and molestation.

The dhaba owner alleged that the two called him late in the night and asked him to arrange for a woman. When he refused, the two reached his house and forcibly entered the building through the terrace, he claimed.