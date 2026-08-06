Two cops arrested in UP’s Kushinagar for ‘abducting, sexually harassing’ women

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Two police constables were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing two women in Kushinagar district.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said he had initiated the process to dismiss the two policemen from service.
The accused, identified as Mahendra Yadav and Umashanker Yadav, were produced in a court, which sent them to jail.
SP Kumar said a dhaba owner and two women submitted a complaint against the constables, alleging torture, abduction and molestation.
The dhaba owner alleged that the two called him late in the night and asked him to arrange for a woman. When he refused, the two reached his house and forcibly entered the building through the terrace, he claimed.
When the policemen hurled abuses and assaulted him, the two women living in a rented accommodation in the neighbourhood came out after hearing the commotion, he said. The constables then caught hold of the women and dragged them into a car while issuing threats and manhandling them, he added.
The women alleged in the complaint that the constables took them to the dhaba owned by their neighbour and sexually harassed them on the way. The two later dropped them back near their house, issuing threats to keep silent, the women alleged.
The SP said the circle officer probed the incident and found the allegations to be true, following which an FIR was registered.
A departmental inquiry has been initiated, and the policemen who will be dismissed from service, the SP said.
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