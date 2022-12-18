scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Two constables arrested in businessman’s custodial death

The two were a part of Kanpur Dehat police’s Special Operation Group and were suspended after the incident.

With the arrest of two more policemen on Saturday, the total number of persons arrested in the case has reached three. (Representational/File)
The Kanpur Dehat police on Saturday arrested two policemen in connection with the death of a 27-year-old businessman who died in police custody earlier this week. The victim Balwant Singh was picked up for questioning in a robbery case.

The arrested persons were identified as Head Constables Sonu Yadav and Durvesh Kumar, said Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Dehat, Suniti.

With the arrest of two more policemen on Saturday, the total number of persons arrested in the case has reached three. Former SOG in-charge and Sub-Inspector Prashant Gautam was arrested in connection with the case on Thursday.

Gautam was named along with four other policemen – including the Station House Officers of Shivli and Rania police stations Rajesh Kumar Singh and Shiv Prakash Singh respectively – and an unidentified doctor in the murder FIR registered in the case. Following a directive from Uttar Pradesh DGP headquarters, the case was transferred to Kannauj police on Friday.

More from Lucknow

A native of Kanpur Dehat district, Balwant Singh was picked for questioning on December 12 in connection with a robbery case. According to police, unidentified assailants had allegedly robbed businessman Chandra Bhan Singh, a relative of the victim, of Rs 4.5 lakh on December 6. A day later, the family said, they came to know that Balwant died in the hospital and staged a protest, demanding action against the policemen.

