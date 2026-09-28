Two Congress leaders detained for defacing CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s ancestral home in Agra

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Agra Police on Monday said they have detained two Congress leaders for allegedly trying to stage a protest and disrupt the law and order situation at the ancestral house of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, where his elderly parents live. Police said the two defaced the walls of Kumar’s residence.
Those detained were Congress state general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav and Mathura district president Mukesh Dhangar.
Police said the two were arrested after a team chased their vehicle while they were allegedly trying to leave Agra for Delhi. “We have detained two persons in connection with the case. Both have been named in the complaint, and an FIR is being registered,” said Agra Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Yadav.
According to police, they received information that some Congress leaders had entered a residential colony in Vijay Nagar without prior notice and allegedly attempted to create disturbance near the CEC’s ancestral residence. A police team reached the spot, but the protestors had allegedly fled. Based on evidence gathered from the site and CCTV footage, police registered a case at Hariparwat police station against Yadav, Dhangar and unidentified associates.
Police subsequently traced the two men and arrested them along with their vehicle. During preliminary questioning, police said the two told investigators they were travelling to the party office in Delhi after leaving Agra.
Police are examining CCTV footage to identify other people who may have been involved in the alleged protest.
Yadav had contested the last Assembly election from Nizamabad in Azamgarh on a Congress ticket, while Dhangar had contested the last Lok Sabha election from Mathura.
Agra Police appealed to public representatives and members of all social and political organisations to exercise their right to protest at designated sites. It said designated locations had been identified for demonstrations and warned of legal action against anyone causing inconvenience or disturbance to residents in the name of a protest.
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