Two Congress leaders detained for defacing CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s ancestral home in Agra

Members of the Indian Youth Congress protest against the CEC Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Agra Police on Monday said they have detained two Congress leaders for allegedly trying to stage a protest and disrupt the law and order situation at the ancestral house of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, where his elderly parents live. Police said the two defaced the walls of Kumar’s residence.

Those detained were Congress state general secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav and Mathura district president Mukesh Dhangar.

Police said the two were arrested after a team chased their vehicle while they were allegedly trying to leave Agra for Delhi. “We have detained two persons in connection with the case. Both have been named in the complaint, and an FIR is being registered,” said Agra Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Yadav.