Two committees begin separate probes into Hamirpur bridge collapse deaths

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Two inquiry committees — one constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation and another by the district administration to look into the Hamirpur bridge collapse incident that left six workers dead — have started separate investigations, officials said on Monday.
The incident took place recently when a segmental span of the under-construction bridge over the Betwa river collapsed.
District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said, “The three-member inquiry committee constituted by the district administration, headed by the Additional District Magistrate (Namami Gange), is conducting a detailed examination of all administrative, technical, and procedural aspects related to the incident. The committee members have already begun site inspections and evidence collection.”
The Bridge Corporation has also formed a three-member technical committee to conduct expert assessments. The committee will review construction quality, design, structural standards, construction materials, and compliance with safety protocols. Laboratory testing of construction materials will also be conducted if required, it is learnt.
A case has been registered at Kurara police station under Sections 106(1) and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the accident, the DM said. The investigation is underway, and necessary legal action will be taken based on the facts, evidence, and reports submitted by both inquiry committees, he added.
Individuals or organisations found responsible for the incident will face strict action in accordance with the law, Goyal said.
Ex gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each has already been provided by the government to the families of the six workers who lost their lives in the accident.
The construction firm, Shelter Infra Projects Limited, has provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each deceased worker. Under the Labour Department’s schemes, every eligible family is also being provided an assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh.
The District Magistrate further stated that two eligible families are being provided benefits under the National Family Benefit Scheme. Also, benefits are being provided under the Old Age Pension Scheme to Rajendra Singh, father of the deceased, Pushpendra Singh Chauhan, and under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme to Anita, wife of another deceased, Rajesh Pal.
The DM said, “The two daughters of Rajesh Pal will be covered under the Chief Minister Bal Seva Scheme. Under the scheme, both girls will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month until they attain the age of 18 years.”
In addition, eligible families are being provided benefits under the Antyodaya Ration Card scheme, housing schemes, toilet scheme, and other social security programmes, the official said.
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