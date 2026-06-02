Two committees begin separate probes into Hamirpur bridge collapse deaths

Officials present at the site after part of an under-construction bridge collapsed following a storm over the Betwa river, leaving six labourers dead and three others injured, in Hamirpur district, Uttar Pradesh, early Friday. (PTI photo)

Two inquiry committees — one constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation and another by the district administration to look into the Hamirpur bridge collapse incident that left six workers dead — have started separate investigations, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place recently when a segmental span of the under-construction bridge over the Betwa river collapsed.

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said, “The three-member inquiry committee constituted by the district administration, headed by the Additional District Magistrate (Namami Gange), is conducting a detailed examination of all administrative, technical, and procedural aspects related to the incident. The committee members have already begun site inspections and evidence collection.”