Two boys arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ four-year-old in Basti

A four-year-old girl who was playing outside her house was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys of her village in Chhawni police station area of Basti district on Sunday evening. Both the boys were detained and later sent to juvenile home.

According to the police, the accused boys took the four-year-old to a secluded area where they sexually assaulted her and left her bleeding. The girl was later taken to a nearby hospital where she underwent tests that confirmed sexual assault, they added.

“The girl was playing outside her house around 7pm when two boys (aged 14 years and 16 years) of the same village came to her. They lured her to a nearby secluded place where they sexually assaulted her. The boys left the unconscious child there and fled the spot. Some villagers, who found the girl bleeding from her private parts, rushed her to a hospital. Police were informed later,” informed Yashwant Singh, station officer (SO) of Chhwani police station.

On a complaint by the girl’s mother, a case was registered against the minors under IPC section 376 D (gang rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “Both the boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent them to juvenile correction home. Medical examination has confirmed sexual assault,” he added.