Two booked over ‘false news’ about BJP MLA

BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Mishra alias ‘Pappu Bhartaul’ has registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly circulating “false information” on social media that he had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP). The case was filed at Baradari police station in Bareilly on Monday evening.

Mishra is MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly.

Baradari SHO Neeraj Malik identified the accused as Akshay Parmal and Sunni Chauhan . Both hail from Shahjahanpur and a search was on for them, added the officer.

According to the police, the MLA said in his complaint that he was informed by some BJP workers that the two persons were circulating “false information” about him, leading to confusion among the people.

The state legislator added that he was informed that the two accused, in their WhatsApp status, said the moves by Swami Prasad Maurya (who seemed headed to the SP) and ‘Pappu Bhartaul’ are “welcome”. In another message, the accused claimed that the legislator would join the SP, said Malik.