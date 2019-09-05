Two booked for lighting four barns of Dalits, one held

Two youths were booked on Tuesday for allegedly setting on fire four enclosures of Dalits over a land dispute at Ambedkar Nagar area of Prayagraj district, prompting Manda police to deploy forces to prevent violence. One of the accused, Kamil, was arrested, while the second one, Muharram, is at large.

Advertising

SHO of Manda Prince Dixit told The Indian Express that two youths — Muharram and Kamil — had an altercation with four Dalit families who kept their fodder on the land. “Around 3 pm, there was an argument between persons belonging to the Dalit community, including Om Prakash (the complainant), and the two youths over the three-bigha land. The argument turned more acrimonious and locals claimed that the youths set fire to the enclosures where their fodder was kept,” said the SHO. Four Dalit families were illegally occupying the government land where Kamil’s grandfather ran a gaushala (cow shed), added Dixit.

“According to the complaint, some casteist slurs were used by the accused,” he said. Prakash is the husband of local corporator Heeravati Devi. One of the enclosures was encroached by Prakash, said police.