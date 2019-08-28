Toggle Menu
Two bogies of Lucknow-Kanpur train derail at Kanpur station, no casualty

The train, on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow, was arriving on platform number 3 when two of its bogies derailed around 7.30 am.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident. (Picture for representation)

Two bogies of the Lucknow-Kanpur MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train derailed at the Kanpur railway station on Wednesday morning, officials said.

However, there was no report of any casualty, North-Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said.

The local MEMU train (no. 64201), on its way to Kanpur from Lucknow, was arriving on platform number 3 of the Kanpur railway station when two of its bogies derailed around 7.30 am, Malviya said.

Since the train was at a low speed at the time of the accident, there was no injury and all the passengers had de-boarded, Malviya said, adding that efforts were on to remove the derailed bogies.

An inquiry was ordered into the incident, he said.

