Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Lucknow after ‘encounter’

A police team at the encounter site in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) A police team at the encounter site in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested following an alleged encounter on Friday morning in Lucknow’s Mahanagar area. Police identified the arrested persons as 26-year-old Shafikul and 28-year-old Kamal and claimed they were involved in several crimes. They were injured in the alleged encounter and were given medical attention soon after their arrest. Their condition is stable. No police personnel were injured in the incident.

“Police teams learnt about a criminal gang’s movements and reached Jugauli crossing,” said Additional Superintendent of Police (Trans Gomti Area) Harendra Kumar. “At around 4.30 am, they spotted a few people. When the police tried to stop them, they opened fire. Police team retaliated in self-defence and injured the two persons, while the others fled. A hunt is on to trace others.”

Police also claimed the gang used to enter India illegally and return after committing the crimes. “They were involved in four incidents of dacoity that took place in Lucknow in 2016 and 2017. During investigation in those cases, police found out that the gang was from Bangladesh,” said Kumar. “Police traced mobile number of a gang member and regular surveillance helped us track them.” After the encounter, police said, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crimes.

“During questioning, they confessed to several robberies, including four in Lucknow. They mentioned crimes in Jabalpur, Banglore, Delhi and other states. We have passed on the information to the concerned state police forces. The duo told that there are eight members in their gang and they entered India through Malda and reached Kanpur on Wednesday. They took a bus to Lucknow,” he said. Police claimed to have recovered two country-made pistols, around Rs 9,000 and Bangladeshi currency from the possession of the accused.

