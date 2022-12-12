scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Two AMU students booked for hurting religious sentiments

The protest was held even as prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were invoked in the district, he added.

Police said the case was lodged on the basis of an inquiry into the matter after a video of the protest went viral on social media.

A case was registered against two students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and others for allegedly making objectionable comments against a religious place and a particular religion during a protest on the university campus on December 6 — the day the Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in 1992.

Aligarh Assistant Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said it came to light in the inquiry that the accused AMU students organised a protest on the varsity campus and made objectionable statements while carrying a poster with derogatory comments written on it.

The FIR was lodged against two students by named and unidentified persons under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering words, etc to wound religious feelings) and 505 (statements causing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, said Civil Lines police station in-charge Pravesh Rana.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 03:05:03 am
