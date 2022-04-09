Twitter handle of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s office hacked

The twitter handle of the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was hacked briefly early on Saturday.

The hackers had replaced the profile picture with that of a cartoon and posted hundreds of tweets. The exact duration of the hack is yet to be ascertained. The account has more than 40.53 lakh followers. Over 300 tweets were posted as spam and previous old tweets were also deleted by the hacker.

A message stating “How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter” was posted on the timeline by the hackers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was also hacked last year in December. The hackers had put out a tweet from the PM’s Twitter handle claiming that India has “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”. Sharing a link and asking people to “hurry up”, the hackers had written: “The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”