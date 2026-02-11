Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Court rejects surrender plea of driver, police say tobacco baron’s son was behind wheel

In a new twist to the Kanpur Lamborghini Revuelto case, a man named Mohan (45) claimed that he and not tobacco baron K K Mishra’s son Shivam Mishra was behind the wheel when the luxury car rammed into several vehicles and injured a person on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters outside a court on Wednesday, Mohan claimed he lost control of the car when Shivam, who was on the adjacent seat, suffered a sudden seizure moments before the accident. “I was driving the car when the accident happened. Suddenly, he had a seizure and fell on me. I got scared and was trying to hold him with one hand. The car hit a three-wheeler, climbed the divider and stopped,” he said.

Later in the day, a district court rejected Mohan’s surrender application. Prosecuting Officer, Kanpur, Nagendra Kumar Mishra, said two applications were considered on Wednesday. In the first application, the driver sought to be taken into judicial custody in connection with the case registered in the matter. In the second application, a plea was filed seeking the release of the seized vehicle.

The court declined to take Mohan into custody, observing that police had stated he was neither wanted in the case nor had his name emerged during the probe. According to the Prosecuting Officer, police, in its report, told the court that Shivam was driving the vehicle when the accident occurred.

With regard to the application seeking the release of the seized vehicle, the court directed the police to submit the technical examination report. It also instructed the vehicle owner to furnish all relevant documents related to the vehicle to the investigating agency for verification before any further consideration of the plea, added Nagendra Mishra.

Earlier, K K Mishra had also claimed that a driver, and not Shivam, was behind the wheel of the car. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he claimed Shivam and the driver were both inside the vehicle. He claimed the driver had taken the car for a trial run when Shivam suddenly fell unwell, prompting the former to brake. “A tempo then collided with the car,” he added.

Advocate Dharmendra Singh, appearing on behalf of the driver and the vehicle owner, said Shivam is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi.

Police, however, denied this version.

A damaged Lamborghini car seized by the Gwaltoli police station as the son of a tobacco businessman hit more than four people and injured several pedestrians, in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) A damaged Lamborghini car seized by the Gwaltoli police station as the son of a tobacco businessman hit more than four people and injured several pedestrians, in Kanpur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Atul Kumar Srivastava said the police probe has established that Shivam was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. “Mohan does not figure in our probe,” he said, adding that a technical examination of the vehicle is yet to be carried out.

Based on a complaint filed by a man injured in the incident, Taufeeq, police had initially registered an FIR against an unidentified person under various sections, including rash and negligent driving.

Police said they will soon serve a notice to Shivam to appear before the investigating team to record his statement and formally join the probe. Police said they were told Shivam suffered from certain medical issues, and that this will be examined as part of the probe.

(with PTI inputs)