No more Turks, Sambhal to be run by Harihar temple orders: CM Yogi Adityanath

During a visit to Sambhal on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said the place would no longer face the “high-handedness of the Turks” and from now on “the orders of Harihar temple” will rule over the city.

Sambhal has been in the news for the past two years in connection with the legal dispute over the Shahi Jama Masjid, which was built in 1526 during Mughal emperor Babur’s reign. The Hindu parties have claimed that a “Shri Hari Har temple made by Lord Vishwakarma Himself” originally stood at the site and that it was demolished to build the mosque.

The chief minister was visiting Sambhal to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects of Rs 569 crore.

Addressing a public programme, the chief minister, without naming anyone, said, “Before 2017 (the year BJP came to power in the state), did anyone even have the courage to utter the name of Sambhal? During that period, a Turk used to come here and insult the people. He would even insult the local Muslims here. Calling himself a descendant of Babur, he used to mock them by placing his cap over his eyes.”

The chief minister asserted that those living in India must respect the country’s traditions and culture, adding that “New India” would neither live with nor accept a “colonial mindset”.

“The one who still considers himself a descendant of Babur should understand that India no longer lives with the mentality of slavery. I would tell all of them to correct their mindset. If you want to live in India, then learn to respect India’s traditions and culture. If anyone dares to play with India’s faith, what price will they have to pay?”

Referring to Sambhal’s historical and religious significance, the chief minister said the place was the “sacred land of Lord Vishnu” and alleged that invaders not only looted wealth but also attacked India’s religion and culture.

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“Exactly 500 years ago, in the year 1526, foreign invaders desecrated the sacred place. When invaders arrive, they do not merely loot wealth, but also trample upon religion and culture. The same sin was committed here. The sacred Harihar Mandir of Shri Hari Vishnu was demolished. The 68 tirthas here were also desecrated, and 19 wells were encroached upon.”

“The sin committed 500 years ago also led to the forced conversion of some people,” the chief minister added.

Referring to the Sambhal riots of the 1970s, Adityanath said, “In 1978, a major riot took place. There was no one to ask any questions. And today, there is neither a curfew nor a riot… In the BJP government’s nine years of rule, no riot has taken place. Rioters know what price they will have to pay. No one knows this better than Sambhal, he added.

Citing Sambhal district administration’s action of “freeing about 10,000 acres of grabbed land”, Adityanath said, “Land records are being secured in such a way that if anyone dares to encroach upon another person’s land today, the government will have the capability to restore it even if that person’s jinn has to be brought back from his grave after 100 years. If anyone commits such audacity, we will have him finished within just a few minutes.”

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Earlier in the day, the chief minister was in Amroha, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 43 development schemes worth Rs 207 crore.

Speaking at a public event in Amroha, the chief minister targeted the previous government in the state and said development, industrial investment, and timely sugarcane payments to farmers were not possible before 2017.

He said before 2017, faith was frequently targeted. “Restrictions were imposed on events such as the Kanwar Yatra, Durga Puja, Ram Navami processions, and Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. People were subjected to lathi-charges simply for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, while previous governments remained silent,” he claimed.

The chief minister later visited Ghaziabad where held a meeting on with public representatives from the Meerut division to review development work, law and order, and preparations for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.