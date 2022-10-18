Tuition teacher ‘sexually assaulted’: Autorickshaw driver arrested; cop suspended for negligence

Two days after a 19-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two persons while she was returning home after taking tution classes, Lucknow police on Monday arrested a 21-year-old auto rickshaw driver in connection with the case. The other accused was an aide of the autorickshaw driver and is currently at large, police said.

“We have arrested one of the accused who is an autorickshaw driver. He is a local resident. Raids are on to trace other accused,” said Divisional Commissioner of Police (East) Prachi Singh.

Police said the other accused is also a taxi driver and that police are collecting more details about the two accused. “We are yet to recover the vehicle in which the victim was taken to where she was allegedly assaulted,” they said.

A police sub-inspector posted at the local outpost where the accused had left the girl was suspended on Monday for negligence on duty.

“The girl has been sent for a medical examination and a report is awaited. Doctors who conducted the medidal examination have hinted at sexual assault. Some samples are being sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination,” a senior police officer said.

Police also said that the girl’s statement is yet to be recorded before a magistrate and that she is a student of class XII.

According to the police, the girl alleged that around 7 pm on Saturday, she was returning home after taking tuition classes. “She hailed a shared autorickshaw and there was already a male sitting in the vehicle. After a while, the driver started driving on a different route. When she objected, the two men overpowered her, snatched her cellphone and hit her on the head,” said police.

“After a few minutes, the accused stopped the autprickshaw in a secluded place and dragged the victim to a nearby place, where they sexually assulated her. The accused then dropped her a few metres away and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident,” they added.

On reaching home, she told her family about the incident and they visited a police station on Sunday to get a case registered against two unidentified persons, police said. On the basis of complaint, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on charges of gangrape, criminal intimidation and others. “The girl had heard one of the accused refer to the other by name. We contacted the union of taxi drivers for help and collected details of all taxi drivers with the same name. We showed the photographs of all drivers to the victim and she identified one of them. Later, we verified the identity of the accused,” said Singh.

“Police got to know the identity of the other accused while questioning other local autorickshaw drivers, who had spotted the two accused persons together on Saturday,” a senior police officer said.

A police sub-inspector who was in charge of the local outpost where the girl was left by the accused was suspended on Monday. Meanwhile, notices will be issued to station house officers of three police stations for not reporting the incident to a senior police officer. “During the preliminary inquiry, police found that the girl had made a complaint on the 1090 helpline. The girl’s mother told the police that she would file a complaint separately in the matter as the latter is not well presently.

“Notices will be issued because despite knowing about the incident, a day before, the SHOs did not act accordingly. Despite knowing the seriousness of the case, they also did not inform senior police officials,” said Additional DCP, Lucknow, Syed Ali Abbas.