TTE arrested for gang-raping woman on moving train in UP, search on for co-accused

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has been suspended from service and arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 32-year-old woman along with his accomplice in the AC coach of Link Express in Uttar Pradesh on January 16, police said. The woman was accompanied by her two-year-old son and was also known to the accused, they added. Efforts are on to trace the co-accused.

A complaint in this connection was lodged by the woman at a Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Sambhal district on Saturday, following which TTE Raju Singh, 40, was suspended, officers added. The TTE was produced before the railway magistrate and sent to custody.

According to the police, the woman and her son were waiting for Link Express at the railway station on the night of January 16 when the TTE told her that she would be allowed to sit in the AC coach as it will be difficult for her to travel in the general coach with her son. The woman knew Singh for the last four years, officers said.

As per the FIR, at around 9.30 pm, the TTE and another person came into the coach and asked her to have some food, which she refused. The TTE then gave her drinking water, which she consumed. “The drinking water was laced with sedatives because I fell unconscious. The TTE and his accomplice raped me on the moving train. They also shifted my son, who was fast asleep, to another berth. I tried to scream when the rape happened, but I seemed to have lost my voice because of being under the influence of sedatives,” the woman said.

The woman reached her destination on the morning of January 17, but did not tell anyone about the incident. Upon arriving home on January 20, she revealed the incident to her husband and they lodged a complaint at the railway helpline number, following which an FIR was lodged against the TTE and his accomplice at the railway police station on Saturday.

Aparna Gupta, SP (railways), reached the spot soon after and recorded the woman’s statement. She also informed higher railway officials about the incident. A GRP team raided the TTE’s house on Saturday and arrested him. “The TTE has been arrested, while the woman was taken for medical examination, the report of which is yet to come,” she said.

“TTE Raju Singh was immediately suspended after we were informed about his involvement in the incident,” said Sudhir Singh, Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM).

The in-charge of the GRP station said efforts are underway to trace the accomplice. “We are yet to interrogate the TTE and determine the identity of the co-accused,” the officer said.