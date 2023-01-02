scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

TTE arrested for ‘molesting’ woman passenger on train

The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar (29) and the incident occurred on December 29.  The GRP said, “The victim is from West Bengal and was travelling in one of the AC coaches of a train but her ticket was not confirmed. The TTE assured her that he would get her a confirmed seat in the same compartment. She was travelling to Rajasthan."

Meerut news, TTE arrested, Travelling Ticket Examiner, UP molesting case, UP train molesting case, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsKumar was booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intention to outrage her modesty),
Listen to this article
TTE arrested for ‘molesting’ woman passenger on train
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The GRP  Saturday arrested an ad hoc Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for allegedly molesting a woman passenger in the toilet of a train which was passing through Agra district.

The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar (29) and the incident occurred on December 29.  The GRP said, “The victim is from West Bengal and was travelling in one of the AC coaches of a train but her ticket was not confirmed. The TTE assured her that he would get her a confirmed seat in the same compartment. She was travelling to Rajasthan.”

More from Lucknow

“However, he asked the woman to hide in the toilet of the compartment when the train reached a railway station in Agra. The accused then forced himself on the woman in the toilet and tried to molest her. She somehow managed to free herself and ran out of the toilet,” police said.   “The woman had tweeted about the incident and lodged a zero report at a railway station in Rajasthan. The case was then transferred to the GRP. We had formed three teams to arrest Kumar. He was arrested when he was on duty in a passenger train…Following his arrest, the accused was removed from his ad hoc posting,” SP, GRP, Mohammed Mushtaq said. Kumar was booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intention to outrage her modesty),

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Coming up: A new and old year
Coming up: A new and old year
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 03:46 IST
Next Story

Mumbai Confidential: (Not) In Confidence

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close