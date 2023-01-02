TTE arrested for ‘molesting’ woman passenger on train

The GRP Saturday arrested an ad hoc Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) for allegedly molesting a woman passenger in the toilet of a train which was passing through Agra district.

The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar (29) and the incident occurred on December 29. The GRP said, “The victim is from West Bengal and was travelling in one of the AC coaches of a train but her ticket was not confirmed. The TTE assured her that he would get her a confirmed seat in the same compartment. She was travelling to Rajasthan.”

“However, he asked the woman to hide in the toilet of the compartment when the train reached a railway station in Agra. The accused then forced himself on the woman in the toilet and tried to molest her. She somehow managed to free herself and ran out of the toilet,” police said. “The woman had tweeted about the incident and lodged a zero report at a railway station in Rajasthan. The case was then transferred to the GRP. We had formed three teams to arrest Kumar. He was arrested when he was on duty in a passenger train…Following his arrest, the accused was removed from his ad hoc posting,” SP, GRP, Mohammed Mushtaq said. Kumar was booked under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intention to outrage her modesty),