‘Trying to poison society, anarchist mindset’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin targets Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi

Nabin made the remarks while speaking to the media in Varanasi on the second day of his visit to the city.
“I can only say that they are of ‘arajaktawadi‘ (anarchist) mindset and trying to inject poison in society. If he had such objections, elections in Kerala were also conducted by the same Election Commission. The election in Tamil Nadu, where they have come to power, was also conducted by the same Election Commission,” Nabin said.
Accusing Gandhi of protecting infiltrators, Nabin said that people of India have the right over the country’s resources, wealth and land. “The rights of India’s youth will not be allowed to be taken away by infiltrators at any cost,” he said, adding that the BJP will always oppose attempts to settle people in India with a “foreign mindset”.
He further challenged Gandhi to resign. “If Rahul Gandhi has the courage, he should first resign. The people are watching the manner in which he is playing this game,” the BJP chief said.
Earlier addressing the youth at the ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme in Varanasi, Nabin said that today’s generation represents change and this is something that families, society, and public representatives running governments must understand.
He said that India is a country of young people and there should be no politics of dividing the youth. “When we were young, nobody used to divide us into alpha, beta and gamma,” he said, adding that the identities of India’s youth should be defined by their ideas, abilities and aspirations.
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He said that across the country efforts were being made to ensure that party leadership engages directly with young people and works towards finding solutions to their problems.
Earlier in the day, Nabin offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the development of the temple corridor.
Lalmani is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, and is based in New Delhi. He covers politics of the Hindi Heartland, tracking BJP, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RLD and other parties based in UP, Bihar and Uttarakhand. Covered the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, 2019 and 2024; Assembly polls of 2012, 2017 and 2022 in UP along with government affairs in UP and Uttarakhand. ... Read More