‘Trying to poison society, anarchist mindset’: BJP chief Nitin Nabin targets Rahul Gandhi in Varanasi

Continuing BJP’s array of attacks on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the INDIA bloc’s protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday accused the Congress leader of having an “anarchist mindset” and alleged that he was trying to “inject poison” in society.

Nabin made the remarks while speaking to the media in Varanasi on the second day of his visit to the city.

“I can only say that they are of ‘arajaktawadi‘ (anarchist) mindset and trying to inject poison in society. If he had such objections, elections in Kerala were also conducted by the same Election Commission. The election in Tamil Nadu, where they have come to power, was also conducted by the same Election Commission,” Nabin said.