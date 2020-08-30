Trust submits proposed map of Ram temple to Ayodhya panel

'Nagar' is a style of temple architecture where the temple tower is built over the sanctum sanctorum. The other major style is the Dravidian, which includes gopurams. (Representational)

Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a Trust set up for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, on Saturday submitted a proposed map of the temple along with 4,000 pages of documents related to the ownership of the land, to the Ayodhya Development Authority for approval.

A registration fee of Rs 65,000 has also been given to the authority and in the next two days, the authority will calculate the additional amount to be submitted by the trust as development charge. As the map is based on the Nagar style of architecture and the details of the same were not compatible with the pre-installed software, the map was submitted offline.

Trust member Anil Mishra, who is also part of the temple construction committee, said copies of the map finalised by the Trust, including the area details and temple structure, were submitted and that the Ayodhya Development Authority would now begin further process.

“This map was received by us offline although the process has now gone online in the state. The reason is that the temple is to be constructed based on Nagar architecture and because of compatibility issues with the software, it (map) could not be uploaded online. Permission for offline submission was taken from the government. They have given us three copies of the map, along with around 4,000 pages of supporting documents related to the land details, the court order, formation of the Trust, etc. A sum of Rs 65,000 was also submitted as our registration fee, which is Rs 5 per square metres,” said Niraj Shukla, vice chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority.

“We have started our homework and in the next two days, we will tell them (Trust members) the additional amount to be submitted as development charge. We will also look at the map and approve it after proper study. The approval is expected in the coming week,” he added.

