Truckful of winterwear, 60 volunteers, Ludhiana goes all out for protesting farmers

Ludhiana residents move towards the borders with supplies collected for the protesting farmers. (Express Photo)

A truck loaded with thermals, sweaters, medicines, mufflers, socks, turbans, garbage bins and more were sent from Ludhiana to the Tikri border Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, around 60 Ludhianavis also reached the border Wednesday afternoon to distribute these items among farmers protesting there against the Centre’s farm laws.

After its overwhelming participation in the Bharat Bandh, the industrial town of Ludhiana has now donated generously to send a list of items to the farmers who have been protesting for days at Delhi borders.

With the tagline ‘Ludhiana for Farmers’, a donation counter was set up at the Sarabha Nagar market on December 11 and a message was circulated regarding this on social media groups.

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, owner of three eating joints in this market, floated this idea which was well-received by more than a dozen of his friends. Later, over 500 donors came with their contributions. Donations continued till December 14 evening.

Kukreja said, “We took approximately 2,000 blankets, 5,000 warm lohian, an equal number of warmers ranging from large to XXL sizes, 10,000 mufflers, 6,000 socks, 1,000 vests, 2,000 knee caps, 500 woollen caps, 1,000 undergarments, 200 turbans, 250 sweaters, 20 boxes of basic medicines, bandages, ointments etc, 10 boxes of sanitiser, 10 boxes of toothpaste and shampoo, 400 pieces of large tarpaulin sheets to save farmers from rains and cold, 500 raincoats, 350 umbrellas, 1000 sweatshirts, 100 brooms, two boxes of garbage bags, 100 jackets and over 100 shawls.”

Gursahib Singh from the Alliance of Sikh organisation, who came along with Kukreja, said, “We had flashed a list of certain items on a few of our social media groups and response was tremendous. People came up with jackets, blankets, caps, sweaters and many other things which were not even asked for. We had made a list of 13 types of items to be sent to Delhi but ultimately took 22.”

“Many industrialists of Ludhiana contributed, apart from people who come to Sarabha Nagar Market for their routine work. Ludhiana’s industry fully supports farmers. We can be happy and prosperous if our farmers are happy and prosperous. Ludhiana is the hub of hosiery goods and we are sending most of the hosiery goods for our farmers based on the feedback we got from them,” said Ranjodh Singh, owner of GS group, an automobile unit, who has been supporting farmers since long.

Singh also donated from his side and is part of the group of 60 that went to Delhi.

KG Exports, a hosiery unit, contributed for 100 green mufflers with the message ‘We support farmers’, which were worn by the team going to Delhi. “Apart from this, black sweatshirts with the message ‘Ludhiana for farmers’ printed were made by another industrialist. These were worn by volunteers who went to Tikri border,” said Mohit Arora from Kips General Store, who too was part of this group.

One Jaspal Singh Sukhija had arranged a bus for all the volunteers who went to Delhi. Members of the transgender community also contributed shawls at the donation counter, said Kukreja.

Rana Singh, a businessman, Davinder Singh, a teacher at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, and many others helped in this drive of arranging donors, getting stuff packed and even donating themselves.

