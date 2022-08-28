scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Truck with farmers on board falls into river, 6 still missing, say police

Police said the accident occurred after the driver lost control over the vehicle while driving on the bridge and it fell into the river on Saturday afternoon.

The district administration also made arrangements so that the rescue operation could continue at night.

Search operations to rescue around six farmers who went missing after the tractor-trolley they were traveling in fell into Garra river continued till late Saturday night in Hardoi district.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Hardoi, Rakesh Singh said, “We came to know that 13 persons swam out safely while six are still missing. The persons who managed to swim out identified those missing. The search operation is still on, ” said an official.

According to Singh, on Saturday afternoon at around 1.30 pm, a group of farmers was returning to their village in Begrajpur in the tractor-trolley after selling their produce at a nearby market.

“When the vehicle reached the bridge in Pali area of the district, one of the wheels of the tractor came off and the vehicle crashed into the railing of the bridge and fell into the water,” he added.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to immediately rush to the spot for the help of the passengers travelling in the vehicle.

