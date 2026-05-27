Five-year-old among 3 killed after truck rams devotees at UP temple

Police said it appears that the truck’s brakes malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. (Source: X/ @amrohapolice)

Three people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed after a gravel-laden truck rammed into devotees at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Tuesday evening.

Police said the victims had been standing beneath a temporary canopy erected within the temple premises for a Sundarkand recitation when the truck struck a tree before veering into the tent. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Station House Officer of Amroha Dehat Police Station, Shokendra Singh, said the accused, 52-year-old Devendra Singh, was later traced and arrested.

The victims were identified as Param Singh (73), Mahipal (42), and Aryaveer (5). Two others who sustained injuries were admitted to hospital, where doctors said their condition was stable.