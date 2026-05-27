Five-year-old among 3 killed after truck rams devotees at UP temple

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed after a gravel-laden truck rammed into devotees at a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha on Tuesday evening.
Police said the victims had been standing beneath a temporary canopy erected within the temple premises for a Sundarkand recitation when the truck struck a tree before veering into the tent. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.
Station House Officer of Amroha Dehat Police Station, Shokendra Singh, said the accused, 52-year-old Devendra Singh, was later traced and arrested.
The victims were identified as Param Singh (73), Mahipal (42), and Aryaveer (5). Two others who sustained injuries were admitted to hospital, where doctors said their condition was stable.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police, Akhilesh Bhadauria, the truck was travelling from Moradabad when it lost control near Rath Chhavi village in Amroha. “Three people, including a child, died in the incident,” Bhadauria said, adding that the truck had been seized.
थाना अमरोहा देहात क्षेत्रान्तर्गत हुई दुखद दुर्घटना में पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरोहा श्री लखन सिंह यादव एवं जिलाधिकारी अमरोहा डॉ0 नितिन गौड़ द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर घटनास्थल का निरीक्षण कर संबंधित को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिये गये ।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/ULTUqRbvPI
— Amroha Police (@amrohapolice) May 26, 2026
During preliminary investigation, police said it appears that the truck’s brakes malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
Angered by the tragedy, local residents blocked the highway in protest, placing one of the bodies on the road, and demanded compensation for the victims’ families.
The protest ended only after senior police officials arrived at the scene and assured residents that strict action would be taken against the truck driver. Officials also said the concerns of the families would be taken up with higher authorities.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram