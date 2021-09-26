Triloki Nath Pandey, key litigant in Ayodhya title suit, dies at 75

Senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Triloki Nath Pandey, considered an architect of the legal victory in the Ram Janmbhoomi title suit in the Supreme Court, died at 75 at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow on Friday night after a prolonged illness.

Pandey was the decree holder of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Kshetra due to his status of “fast friend” of Bhagwan Ram Lalla.

His death was confirmed by his family members early on Friday. He was admitted to the hospital 15 days ago.

Pandey was a key litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit from the Hindu side. After the Allahabad High Court decision in 2010, which ordered a three-way division of the then disputed land, Pandey had moved the Supreme Court.

After Devki Nandan Agarwal and Thakur Prasad Verma, Pandey was the third person to take over as the “fast friend” status.

While in 1989, Devki Nandan Agrawal first lodged the case on behalf of Ram Lalla Virajman in a Faizabad court in 2002, Varma took up the legal battle after Agarwal died. In 2008 Verma handed over the mantle to Pandey.