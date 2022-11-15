Trials to be held via video conferencing from inside prisons

The Uttar Pradesh government will now make arrangements for conducting trials through video conferencing from inside jails. In a high-level meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to set up video conferencing rooms in each of the 72 jails and 73 courts in Uttar Pradesh for appearance and trial of criminals under judicial remand and also asked them to expedite the construction of the same.

A government release stated, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also called for seamless connectivity in video conferencing rooms while arguing that arranging for criminals to appear physically in courts is an expensive affair and also requires a lot of police force. Besides, while appearing in courts they get an opportunity to meet their aides and hatch fresh plots, he pointed out.” “The chief minister said that a separate budget should be allocated for setting up video conferencing rooms, so that the system can be upgraded from time to time,” said a government official. The official said, “Director General, Jail, Anand Kumar had informed the government that there are 72 operational jails in the state, out of which 62 are district jails and seven central. The remand and trial proceedings of undertrial prisoners are held in 73 courts of the state.”

“Presently, only remand proceedings are carried out through video conferencing. All jails and courts have just one cell each for remand through video conferencing, but due to the large number of prisoners, the entire day is spent hearing remand cases. Therefore, a letter was written to the government seeking construction of an additional video conferencing room in all jails and courts of Uttar Pradesh,” he said. “Kumar also said that with 100 percent remand and trial cases of prisoners being conducted through video conferencing, incidents of escape of undertrial prisoners would also be curbed,” the official said.