‘Filled the emptiness when the kids moved out’: Meet the women and senior citizens turning their homes into homestays in UP

It was Colonel Sandeep Srivastava’s daughter who suggested he start a homestay. She realised several rooms in their Lucknow home were lying vacant — her own room as she is settled in London, her brother’s room as he studies abroad, and an additional guest room.

In October last year, the retired Army officer took the plunge and opened the homestay in Kathwara village along the Lucknow highway.

“At first, I thought it would simply be a way to generate some extra income,” Colonel Srivastava, who is visiting his daughter in the UK, tells The Indian Express. “But once we actually started it, we realised it also solved another problem — it filled the emptiness we felt when the children moved abroad.”

In the few months since Chandrakanta Farm Stay opened, it has received guests from across the country — Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and even Mysuru. As the property lies en route to Chandrika Devi temple, many of their visitors combine the visit with trips to Ayodhya.

“Families come… parents and children… sometimes, the children listen to my travel stories. My wife cooks food for them — it feels almost like a family environment,” he says, adding that the children especially like his stories from his service days.

He says they charge Rs 1,500 for a room. “What began as an idea from my daughter has turned into something that keeps us engaged and connected with people,” he adds. “The house feels alive again.”

Srivastava is among a growing number of homeowners who have converted spare rooms into certified homestays under the Uttar Pradesh ‘Bread and Breakfast and Home Stay Policy, 2025’ — a trend that’s gaining ground, especially in temple towns of the state and eco-tourism sites.

After the policy was introduced in an effort to boost tourism, 750 certified homestays have come up across UP — a sharp rise from around 150 in early January.

The number of applications, too, has seen a surge. According to Tourism Department data, around 2,000 applications were received from across the state since September last year, with Varanasi and Ayodhya taking the lead — 813 and 144 applications were received respectively.

In its recently announced annual Budget, the government has also set an ambitious target of establishing 50,000 homestays across the state.

Further, it isn’t just the elderly who are setting up homestays — women are as well.

Kilometres away, at Selha village on the edge of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, 32-year-old Anita Pandey says until a year ago, she worked as a farm labourer, earning irregular daily wages. Tourism was something she had only heard about, not something she imagined would become intertwined with her life.

Today, she and three other women from a Self-Help Group host visitors in spare rooms of their huts and run a small canteen serving home-cooked meals to tourists visiting the forest.

Called Hornbill Homestay, the cost is Rs 500 per person.

“We had no idea how to run a homestay,” says Anita, who is a high-school passout. “Initially, we were surprised that visitors were excited to stay in our mud huts with thatched roofs. Now, we have become used to it… Visitors want to see village life, eat home-cooked food and spend time near the forest,” she adds.

The family’s financial situation has also become more stable: they earn anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 or Rs 35,000 during peak safari season.

According to officials, over 1/3rd of the 2,000 applications are from women while elderly homeowners are also emerging as a key group adopting the model.

A tourism officer explains, “The share of women is steadily increasing. The model is also gaining popularity among elderly homeowners and couples living alone, offering both financial security and social engagement.”

Amrit Abhijat, Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs says, “Departmental assessment shows stronger elderly participation in Lucknow, Mathura-Vrindavan, Agra, Prayagraj and parts of western UP, where established residential neighbourhoods align with steady year-round tourist flow. Many retired homeowners in these cities have children settled elsewhere, leaving spare rooms within their homes.”

An analysis of applications received so far also shows that the model is being adopted primarily as a supplementary, home-based income source. For instance, around 60% applicants have opted for just one lettable room, indicating that most homeowners are using spare space within their primary residence rather than setting up commercial establishments.

Abhijat adds, “The B&B framework enables them to monetise existing housing in a regulated manner without converting homes into commercial properties. For many, it combines supplementary income with social engagement, keeping households active within Uttar Pradesh’s expanding tourism economy.”

The application criteria

Under the policy, any individual residing in proximity to a religious or tourist site will be allowed to register a homestay unit comprising 1 to 6 rooms, with a capacity of a maximum of 12 beds.

Units are classified into Urban, Rural and Heritage categories, with Silver and Gold standards, based on facilities and service levels.

Mandatory provisions include CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers, clean sanitation facilities and owner presence norms, along with caretaker arrangements where required.

Electricity, water and property taxes are charged at residential rates instead of commercial tariffs to reduce operational costs.

A tourism officer says registered homestays are promoted through the official Tourism Department portal and marketing campaigns, helping owners access verified bookings.

Further, the official adds, registered stays are also offered free hospitality and service training for up to eight members associated with each homestay through the Kanshiram Tourism Management Institute.

High demand in temple towns

Officials note that the interest is mainly concentrated in high-demand temple town districts such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot and Mathura, along with eco-tourism destinations like Pilibhit, where hotel infrastructure is limited (see box).

On the high number of applications from Varanasi, officials say tourists either want the experience of living in the “Old City” or to stay in an affordable accommodation that’s close to the Kashi Vishwanath temple or ghats.

“Varanasi is a place to live, not just visit,” says another tourism official.

He explains that the old homes being converted into certified units are usually within walking distance of the ghats and temples. Many also offer rooftop views of the river.

A similar pattern is visible in Ayodhya, where families living along temple routes have begun converting spare rooms into homestays.

“The number of home stays started increasing especially around the Maha Kumbh, when there was a sudden surge in room bookings as those visiting Prayag were visiting Kashi as well,” says 62-year-old Manju Chaturvedi, who runs a home stay near Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

“We have nine rooms in our house, out of which we have converted six into a homestay. Though it is difficult to fill all six at a time, except during festivals or the year end… Mostly those wanting to stay near the temple come to us as we offer rooms for as low as Rs 400 to Rs 700 depending on the season,” she says.

As for whether food is part of the deal, she says since the room rate is low and their kitchen too small to cook for a group, they have tied up with nearby eateries to provide food for visitors if they wish to eat at the homestay.