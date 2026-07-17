Train chase, child held at gunpoint, then 2 ‘encounters’: Inside UP police operation

Police in the field in Firozabad where the second suspect was killed in a shootout. (Photo -X/@etawahpolice)

What began as a police operation to arrest two wanted men on a train ended in a child being allegedly held hostage at gunpoint, two policemen being shot, and both suspects killed in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the two men, wanted in robbery and snatching cases, were travelling on a train from Ghaziabad to Jharkhand, which was scheduled to halt at Shikohabad railway station in Firozabad.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Etawah travelled nearly 81 km to Shikohabad and laid a trap at the railway station.

What followed played out like a scene from an action flick.