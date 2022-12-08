scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Trailing BJP candidate in Rampur, SP’s Asim Raja says police will be the winners

The Opposition party, which has alleged that voters were lathi-charged on the bypoll day, says police ‘have snatched the people’s right to vote’.

rampur akash saxenaBJP candidate Akash Saxena won in Rampur Sadar Assembly bypoll, defeating SP nominee and Azam Khan's aide Asim Raja. (Photo: Akash Saxena/ Twitter)
With BJP candidate Akash Saxena taking a lead in the Rampur Assembly bypoll in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon, the Samajwadi Party cited alleged police excesses as the reason for its candidate Asim Raja’s trailing Saxena.

As per trends available on the Election Commission website at 3pm, Saxena has got 45,484 votes and the SP’s Asim Raja 34,620 votes.

While Raja was leading as per the early trends, he spoke to reporters once his lead slipped away. “Early counting is of the city areas. You can check the history of counting in these areas since Independence… In the early rounds our lead was 5,000-6,000. The lead here used to be 50,000-60,000. It has always been the case. In February this year, our lead in these booths was 70,000. The work to bring this lead to 7,000 from 70,000 has been done by the khaki vardi. They should be ashamed. They have snatched the people’s right to vote with their power and their sticks. We have written to the Election Commission. If we do not win, then the victory is of the Rampur police and I congratulate them.”

The high-voltage battle in Rampur was necessitated after MLA Azam Khan was disqualified from the Assembly after his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case in October. Asim Raja, the SP candidate, is a confidant of Khan.

The BJP’s Akash Saxena, who lost the seat to Khan in the Assembly elections in March, is the complainant against the SP leader and his family members in several cases.

The bypoll saw a huge dip in voting percentage, with only 31.94 per cent of the electorates turning out to cast their votes. After the vote on Monday, the SP alleged that voters were lathi-charged by police, and that Muslim voters in particular were not allowed to vote.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 04:46:27 pm
