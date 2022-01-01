Traffic diversions in Ghaziabad ahead of PM Modi’s Meerut visit

Ghaziabad Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Meerut on Sunday. Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation of the Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut’s Sardhana during his visit.

Officials said that traffic movement will be barred on the Murad Nagar-Gangnahar stretch. The route from Abupur Gate, Sonda Road, Patla Niwari Road towards Gangnahar will also be closed for commercial vehicles.

Commercial vehicles traveling towards Haridwar, Meerut and Muzaffarnagar will have to take the NH-58, the advisory read.

The traffic diversions will be in place from 8pm on Saturday till the end of the prime minister’s visit the following day, police said. They added that further restrictions may also be issued ahead of the rally as per the traffic situation.