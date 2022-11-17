Tourism circuits, IT parks, UP Cabinet green lights key policies ahead of Global Investors Summit

Ahead of the Global Investors Summit in February 2023, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved three new policies for tourism, information technology and solar energy sectors while announcing several incentives to draw investment and boost employment.

The government has also decided to focus on exploring the scope of spiritual and religious tourism in the state by development of Ramayan, Krishna, Mahabharat, Sufi-Kabir, Shakti Peeth as well as Jain Circuits. The government would also promote eco-tourism and ‘crafts tourism’ by rolling out a new policy.

Here’s a look at the what the new policies are all about:

Tourism Policy

Talking about the new tourism policy, Cabinet Minister AK Sharma said that just as cities linked with Ramayana like Ayodhya, Chitrakoot and Bithoor would be a part of the Ramayana Circuit, places like Mathura, Vrindavan, Gokul, Govardhan, Barsana, Nandgaon and Baldev would be included in the Krishna Circuit. Cities associated with the life of Gautamn Buddha like Kapil Vastu, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Shravasti and Ramgram would be developed on similar lines for the Buddhist Circuit.

Apart from the Ramayana circuit, the state government also plans to develop the Mahabharata Circuit which would focus on cities like Hastinapur, Kampilya, Barnawa, Mathura, Kaushambi, Gonda and Lakshagriha, Sharma said.

Uttar Pradesh draws tourists every year as it is home to many shakti peeths. The state government is planning to develop a Shaktipeeth circuit as well which would include famous temples like Vindhyavasini Temple, Devipatan, Naimisharanya, Lalita Devi Temple, Jwala Devi, and Sheetla Devi Temple – that are located in different parts of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh.

The new tourism policy also features a plan to develop a Sufi-Kabir Circuit which would be spanning between Maghar in Sant Kabir Nagar, Lahartara in Varanasi — often considered to be Kabir’s ‘karmabhoomi’ — and Amethi. On the same lines, the Jain Circuit would focus on attractions like Deogarh in Hastinapur and Digambar Jain Temple in Ramnagar.

For the Crafts Circuit, districts associated with handicrafts would be made part of the circuit. The government would also work on developing a tourism circuit to highlight cities linked with the freedom struggle.

The new tourism policy will focus on promoting lesser-known places across the state. As part of its efforts, it would open facilities like budget hotels, heritage hotels, home stays, eco-tourism units, caravan tourism units, dormitories, all-weather seasonal camps and developing reservoir-lakes.

IT Policy

The Cabinet showed a green light to the new IT policy on Wednesday and stated that it would be setting up new IT parks in every division of the state. As part of the policy, the government would also set up an IT city in four regions i.e. Purvanchal, Pashchimanchal, Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand regions.

The government will offer a 25 per cent subsidy on setting up of IT parks and IT cities in the state. The subsidy would be up to Rs 100 crore for IT cities and up to Rs 20 crore for IT parks. Interested investors will be offered 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty.

The state government has promised additional incentives to IT companies that plan to hire local youths. In case, a company provides employment to 30 youths from Uttar Pradesh, then the government would provide a single-time “recruitment assistance” of Rs 20,000 per annum for each of the hired youths.

Along with this, the government would also help students and employees to enhance their skills by pursuing new courses. Under the new policy, the beneficiaries would be eligible for 50 per cent subsidy on course fee in selected courses of selected institutions up to Rs 50,000. Also, IT companies employing women, SC/ST students, transgenders and specially abled people would be offered more exemptions and incentives like EPF reimbursement facility.

Solar Energy Policy

With its new policy, the Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of generating 22,000 mw solar energy capacity over the next five years. In order to promote establishment of solar parks that can also store power, the government will be offering Rs 2.5 crore per MW in capital subsidy so that the stored energy can be utilised during peak load time for continuous electricity supply. These solar parks would have the option to either sell the power generated to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited or to even industrial units through open access.

In case of open access, the state government would also provide 100 per cent exemption on wheeling charges for setting up of transmission lines. If these solar parks are constructed in Bundelkhand or Purvanchal region, the government would bear the cost of establishing transmission lines up to 20 kilometers.

The government has drafted a four-part plan to achieve the target — 14,000 MW through solar parks, 4,500 MW through rooftop residential solar energy units, 1,500 MW through rooftops of non-residential units, and another 2,000 mw under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

Under the policy, the government would offer gram sabha land for setting up solar parks on lease for a 30-year period. The lease rent for solar parks set up on gram sabha land would be Re 1 for public sector undertakings and Rs 15,000 per acre for those set up by the private sector. They would also be given 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty for 10 years.

As for the incentives offered for setting up solar rooftops in residential accommodations, the government has set a target of 13.5 lakh rooftops for installation of solar panels. In addition to the Rs 15,000 per KW subsidy currently being given by the Centre, the UP government has offered to provide an additional Rs 30,000 per KW subsidy as well.

To generate more employment in the sector, the government would train 30,000 youths in the maintenance of solar equipment and call them “Surya Mitras”.

The estimated burden on the exchequer for implementation of the incentives outlined in the policy is Rs 7,698 crore. The amount will be spent over a period of five years.

The government also announced amendments in the new electronic manufacturing policy. The key amendments included the removal of a clause that provided up to Rs 10 crore capital subsidy for projects of up to Rs 200 crore. Instead, to increase the ambit of the policy, the government has decided to provide 15 per cent capital subsidy on all projects up to Rs 1,000 crore.