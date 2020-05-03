Total cases close to 2,500, death toll inches to 50 in UP

According to officials, the teams will also have to conduct active surveillance which requires tracing maximum risk suspects even if they are not linked to a positive case. (Representational) According to officials, the teams will also have to conduct active surveillance which requires tracing maximum risk suspects even if they are not linked to a positive case. (Representational)

The number of coronavirus cases in UP reached close to 2,500 with 159 cases reported in the last 24 hours. For the last two days, the cases have soared in three digits — 117 on Friday and 159 on Saturday after a brief three day lull when figures of new cases had touched to around 50.

The number of districts affected by coronavirus has also reached 64 of the total 75 districts. The new districts added to the list of coronavirus cases are Sidharthnagar, Deoria and Mahoba. Six of the 64 have, however, have no active cases at present. Shamli could be the latest to join the list with only one patient. A total of 698 patients have so far recovered, bringing down the number of active cases to 1,746 on Saturday.

However, three more patients of coronavirus died in the last two days, taking the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 43 in the state, including 14 in Agra , followed by seven in Moradabad, six in Meerut, four in Kanpur, two in Firozabad and one each in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Mathura, Amroha, Aligarh and Shravasti.

While those found positive in Sidharthnagar and Deoria are migrants who recently reached the district, two health workers have tested positive in Mahoba.

Four people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 159, officials said.

In Noida, four patients, including a toddler, have been discharged from hospital following recovery, leaving 65 active cases in the district, they said. “Four more tested positive. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus is now 159,” Gautam Buddh Nagar District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Earlier in the day, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the state is prepared to receive the migrants, expected to come from different parts of the country, and detailed guidelines have been issued for the same.

“Under the guidelines, all the migrants are to be screened. If they are found healthy they would be sent into home quarantine for 21 days. Outside their homes, we will paste a flyer mentioning the data till they are in home quarantine. Anyone having any kind of symptom will be stopped and tested. If tested positive, they will be kept in isolation ward. If tested negative, they will still have to be in quarantine for at least seven days. Another test will be conducted after seven days,” he said.

Since a large number of migrants will be returning to the state, arrangement of community surveillance is being made, the principal secretary said.

For this, ‘gram nigrani samitis’ are being formed in the rural areas and ‘mohalla nigrani samitis’ in the urban areas, he added.

According to him, the number of tests is continuously increasing and including the backlogs, a total 4,431 samples were tested on Friday. In addition to that, 3,356 new samples were sent to labs for testing. “In pool testing, 331 pools of 1607 samples were tested in 11 of our laboratories. Out of these, 23 pools came out to be positive after which all samples in them were tested separately, Rest of the 308 pools tested negative,” he added.

