To spread word among youth: VHP to distribute pamphlets on history of Ayodhya dispute

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHO) has said it will distribute four-page hand-outs across the state from December, tracing the history of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case from the 19the century to the recent Supreme Court judgment.

VHP spokesperson in Ayodhya Sharad Sharma told The Indian Express,”While distribution of pamphlets has started at some places in Ayodhya, but its formal distribution across Uttar Pradesh will begin in December.” He said the aim was to make youth aware of the history behind the dispute.

The hand-out has been titled ‘Sri Ramjanmabhumi Mandir ke Tathya’ (facts about Ram Janmabhoomi temple) and prepared by VHP national vice-president Champat Rai.

It refers the issue not just as a “dispute” but as a “struggle to get back birthplace of Lord Ram”, which cannot be bifurcated.

“It is a struggle to get back the birthplace of God. The birthplace in itself is a God, and this cannot be bifurcated. No one else can have the ownership of God’s property,” reads the pamphlet printed in Hindi, adding that Ayodhya has similar significance for Hindus as Mecca has for Muslims.

The pamphlet dives into the history of the dispute and states that in 1885, an application was given by Nirmohi Akahara to build a permanent structure at Ram Chabutra. In march 1983, a Hindu Sammelan was organised in Muzaffarnagar where Daudayal Khanna called upon Ram devotees to restore the glory of the country by freeing Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi, reads the handout.

It then goes on to list first dharma sansad (religious parliament) in 1984 when a pledge was taken to reclaim Ram Janmabhoomi through raths (chariots) in 1985 to demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

The four-page pamphlet also mentions the history of related cases starting 1950 to the latest appeal in the Supreme Court. It also talks about discussions to resolve the issue starting from 1990, when both the parties were invited to give their proof for ownership before then Union home minister.

It concludes with the “relief” pronounced by the Supreme Court on November 9. The court had awarded the disputed land to Hindu parties for Ram temple.

VHP’s Sharma said from the next year, the outfit would hold “Ram Mahotsava” across villages in Uttar Pradesh, featuring awareness programmes and puja. He said that while similar Mahotsavas were held in the past, but it would be more grand this time.

