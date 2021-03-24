To promote Sanskrit and Indian culture, ‘Sanskar Pathshalas’ to come up across Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan has said it plans to start free “Sanskar Pathshalas [Value education centres]” in villages and urban areas across the state (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan has said it plans to start free “Sanskar Pathshalas [Value education centres]” in villages and urban areas across the state to impart lessons on basic etiquettes, moral education and Indian culture along with basic knowledge and understanding of Sanskrit.

“As part of our UP Sanskrit Sansthan, we have planned to start free classes for children to provide better ‘sanskar’ from an early age. We plan to gather kids in both urban and rural areas and give this kind of education along with basic knowledge of Sanskrit. The plan was to start this last year itself, but we could not do so due to the pandemic. We plan to even extend this outside Uttar Pradesh through online classes,” said the organisation’s head Vachaspati Mishra said on Monday.

Students enrolled in the “Chunnu Munnu Sanskrit Pathshalas [Sanskrit education centres for kids]” will be taught, among other things, basic words, shlokas (Sanskrit verses), and stories in Sanskrit. They will receive lessons on basics such as the knowledge of colours, numbers, body parts, and ways to introduce themselves.

The children will also be taught values and manners, including how they should touch the feet of their parents, do pranam (a respectful salutation), and respect elders, women and the country.



The classes are expected to begin once the Covid-19 pandemic is over. By that time, the organisation expects to have trained around 1,000 teachers across the state.

“As part of the ‘sanskar’ classes, we plan to teach students about our ‘Bhartiya Sanskar’ such as touching the feet of our parents, ‘pranam’, respecting our elders, respecting women and other basic etiquettes that are missing from the curriculum in private playschools. We will be targeting kids from an early age till Class 5,” Mishra told The Indian Express.

He added, “We wanted to reach every single village in the state. But we know we cannot find that many teachers, even though we have enough budgets from the government. As of now, we are giving 15 days’ training to anyone who is a Class-12 pass or a graduate and is willing. However, we give preference to those who had Sanskrit as a subject in their intermediate education and graduation. As the lessons will be very simple, 15 days of training are more than enough. After this training, the person will be able to join the Sanskar Shala as a teacher.”



Asked about the infrastructure at the disposal of his organisation, Mishra said the education centres would be more like the Sanskrit form of Anganwadi schools, which do not need any separate infrastructure. The teachers can gather children and teach them at any place such as a temple or a panchayat building, he added. The lessons will be imparted like in playschools, and the classes will not be more than an hour-long, according to Mishra.