To prepare for third Covid wave, BJP to enlist 4 lakh health volunteers in UP villages: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday claimed that the party would ready four lakh health volunteers in two lakh villages in the country by the end of the month in preparation for a possible third Covid-19 wave.

Nadda, who was in Agra on the last day of his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, said the volunteers would be provided proper training and health kits would be made available. He added, “We have already registered around 1.8 lakh volunteers digitally. Of them, around 20,000 are doctors. The training is going on. In every booth, we will provide two health kits. It will include an oximeter, a thermal scanner, immunity boosters, and other important things. By August end, BJP will prepare four lakh volunteers for two lakh villages, so that if there is a third wave, the BJP has the satisfaction of helping people.”

The BJP chief who held party meetings in Agra, and addressed frontline workers at a “Chikitsa Sammelan [Medical treatment conference]”, lashed out at the Opposition, accusing it of creating hurdles and misleading people about vaccination. Nadda said while India had managed to develop “two indigenous vaccines”, the Opposition was narrow-minded and kept trying to mislead people.

“They did so much damage. CM and health ministers said we will not give the vaccines in our states. First, they said they will bring, then they said you bring, then they said give us free… What do they know, our PM is Narendra Modi and he will give the vaccine to everyone and free of cost,” he added.

The BJP president said internal happiness was the “only certificate” for the work done by doctors during this pandemic. “I can feel the mental state of families of doctors. This is why no matter how much we praise your efforts, it will not be enough. We have lost many doctors in this corona crisis. We have lost many people who dedicated their lives to humanity. I want to give this message by PM Modi that the entire country is standing with you,” he added.

The BJP leader claimed that the Central government’s new health policy had not only changed India’s health system, it also ended the tussle between modern medicine (allopathy), and medicinal systems such as Ayurveda and homoeopathy. “All these forms are for the wellness of humanity. At AIIMS, we have prepared an AYUSH Block and a Centre for Integrated Medicine along with that. This is so that all these ways can work together. These forms are complementary to each other,” said Nadda.

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP chief said the party had managed to open only one AIIMS during its decades-long rule. “In 1960, the PM at the time, Jawaharlal Nehru, went to open an AIIMS and not a single AIIMS was opened after that. Later, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee came, six AIIMS were set up. When the UPA government came to power, the process stopped once again. But in 2014, when Narendra Modi’s government came, 22 AIIMS were opened,” Nadda said, adding the current BJP government had opened 30 medical colleges in UP.

CM Yogi Adityanath credited Modi’s leadership for the “successful battle” against the Covid-19 pandemic, and said people should be grateful to the prime minister for the development of the two indigenous vaccines. “The positivity rate today in UP is at 0.001 per cent… However, Covid hasn’t ended yet,” he added.