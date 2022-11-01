To meet road repair deadline, no leaves for PWD officials till November

To meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s November 15 deadline for repairing all the roads in the state and make free of potholes, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Jitin Prasada has ordered that no officer in his department will be able to take leave in the next month.

The decision was taken by Prasada at a meeting of his department officials on October 28 while reviewing the road repair progress.

In a letter issued to chief engineers of all the regional units on Saturday, PWD’s Head of Department Sandeep Kumar said that no leaves will be sanctioned to any officer in the next one month. “In inevitable circumstances, the leaves-related matter will be forwarded to the headquarters for approval,” the letter added.

As per the letter, teams of senior officers will visit various districts till November 10 for quality inspection and progress of under-construction works. “The cabinet minister, minister of state for PWD and principal secretary of the department will also randomly inspect the repair work,” the letter said.

In the next one month, PWD officials have been told to make roads free of potholes. Adityanath had set the November 15 deadline for repair work at a meeting on October 6. On Monday, Prasada inspected repair work in Kanpur. He visited Hardoi on Sunday.