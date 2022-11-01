scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

To meet road repair deadline, no leaves for PWD officials till November

In a letter issued to chief engineers of all the regional units on Saturday, PWD’s Head of Department Sandeep Kumar said that no leaves will be sanctioned to any officer in the next one month.

In the next one month, PWD officials have been told to make roads free of potholes.

To meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s November 15 deadline for repairing all the roads in the state and make free of potholes, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Jitin Prasada has ordered that no officer in his department will be able to take leave in the next month.

The decision was taken by Prasada at a meeting of his department officials on October 28 while reviewing the road repair progress.

In a letter issued to chief engineers of all the regional units on Saturday, PWD’s Head of Department Sandeep Kumar said that no leaves will be sanctioned to any officer in the next one month. “In inevitable circumstances, the leaves-related matter will be forwarded to the headquarters for approval,” the letter added.

As per the letter, teams of senior officers will visit various districts till November 10 for quality inspection and progress of under-construction works. “The cabinet minister, minister of state for PWD and principal secretary of the department will also randomly inspect the repair work,” the letter said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
More from Lucknow

In the next one month, PWD officials have been told to make roads free of potholes. Adityanath had set the November 15 deadline for repair work at a meeting on October 6. On Monday, Prasada inspected repair work in Kanpur. He visited Hardoi on Sunday.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:47:43 am
Next Story

Maneka Gambhir files fresh application seeking nod to visit mother in Bangkok

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement