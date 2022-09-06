To mark PM’s Birthday: Blood donation camps, plantation drives during BJP’s ‘Sewa Pakhwara’

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit will organise a ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. The programme will conclude on October 2 and the party will reach out to the public with various programmes during the 16-day activity.

BJP national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, the party’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh held a meeting in Lucknow with office-bearers and workers and discussed the preparations for various programmes to be organised across the state under Sewa Pakhwara.

According to party leaders, exhibitions based on Modi’s life, his personality and achievements as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister will be organised across the state. The party has also planned to put up stalls to promote books highlighting Modi’s personality and his administrative skills.

Bharatiya Janta Yuva Manch – BJP’s youth wing – will organise blood donation and free medical check-up camps in every district, apart from distributing artificial limbs and equipment.

Other activities to be organised during the programme inlcude stalls outside Covid-19 vaccination centres to encourage more people to get the booster shot, tree plantation and cleanliness drives

The party will also be organising meets and seminars to discuss Modi’s life, vision, policies and achievements.

According to a party release, beneficiaries of various Centre-run schemes will send greetings to the PM to thank him for launching the public welfare programmes.

On October 2, which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, BJP will be organising a campaign to spread awareness about concepts like swadeshi and khadi.

Later during the day, a meeting of the BJP state unit’s core group was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Sources said the group of leaders discussed preparations for the Sewa Pakhwara, the urban local body polls, adjustment of party workers in boards and corporations of the government and probable names for Legislative Council nominations.