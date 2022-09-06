scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

To mark PM’s Birthday: Blood donation camps, plantation drives during BJP’s ‘Sewa Pakhwara’

According to party leaders, exhibitions based on Modi’s life, his personality and achievements as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister will be organised across the state.

The party will also be organising meets and seminars to discuss Modi’s life, vision, policies and achievements. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Uttar Pradesh unit will organise a ‘Sewa Pakhwara’ to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. The programme will conclude on October 2 and the party will reach out to the public with various programmes during the 16-day activity.

BJP national vice-president and UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, the party’s state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh held a meeting in Lucknow with office-bearers and workers and discussed the preparations for various programmes to be organised across the state under Sewa Pakhwara.

According to party leaders, exhibitions based on Modi’s life, his personality and achievements as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the Prime Minister will be organised across the state. The party has also planned to put up stalls to promote books highlighting Modi’s personality and his administrative skills.

Bharatiya Janta Yuva Manch – BJP’s youth wing – will organise blood donation and free medical check-up camps in every district, apart from distributing artificial limbs and equipment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

Other activities to be organised during the programme inlcude stalls outside Covid-19 vaccination centres to encourage more people to get the booster shot, tree plantation and cleanliness drives

The party will also be organising meets and seminars to discuss Modi’s life, vision, policies and achievements.

According to a party release, beneficiaries of various Centre-run schemes will send greetings to the PM to thank him for launching the public welfare programmes.

Advertisement

On October 2, which is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, BJP will be organising a campaign to spread awareness about concepts like swadeshi and khadi.

More from Lucknow

Later during the day, a meeting of the BJP state unit’s core group was held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. Sources said the group of leaders discussed preparations for the Sewa Pakhwara, the urban local body polls, adjustment of party workers in boards and corporations of the government and probable names for Legislative Council nominations.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:10:36 am
Next Story

Don’t vilify everyone for one person’s wrong: Mamata on school jobs scam

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement