To keep heat on Opposition, PM to address women’s convention in Varanasi on Bengal poll eve

To continue his attack on the Opposition over the defeat of the Constitutional 131st Amendment Bill that sought to advance reservation of 33 per cent seats for women in an expanded Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a women’s convention in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on April 28.

The Prime Minister will be on a two-day tour of Varanasi from April 28.

At a meeting of the Kashi regional unit of the BJP on Sunday for the preparations for the Mahila Sammelan, it was decided to ensure the presence of over 50,000 women at the convention.

BJP sources said that in order to send a message of women empowerment, the party has decided to give key responsibilities related to the event preparations to women leaders of the party.