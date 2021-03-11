To draw up road map ahead of UP polls, BJP state working committee to meet on March 15

The meeting is significant as it is about to be held just four days before the Yogi Adityanath-led government completes four years in office.

Amid speculation about a state Cabinet expansion, and the upcoming panchayat elections and next year’s Assembly polls, the BJP state working committee will meet here on March 15 to give direction to the party cadre and prepare a road map.

This will be the party’s first working committee meeting in almost two years — the last one was organised in Meerut in 2018 — as last year it could not be held because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also going to be held in the state Capital after a long gap. The meeting is significant as it is about to be held just four days before the Yogi Adityanath-led government completes four years in office.

Apart from the scheduled government events, the BJP is also likely to announce programmes to spread awareness about both Central and state government initiatives and schemes. The party is also likely to announce statewide “Gram Chaupals [meetings]” and other village contact programmes.

“The state working committee meeting has been decided for March 15. The agenda of the meeting will be to prepare the road map for the coming days. It will be attended by Union minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, state president Swatantra Dev Singh, among others,” said BJP state general secretary Govind Shukla.

Sources in the party said about 400 to 500 members were expected to attend the meeting. The participation of BJP national president JP Nadda, who was recently in the state, is not yet final.

According to the sources, apart from the panchayat and Assembly polls, youth welfare measures are also likely to be mentioned in the political resolution that is passed in each working committee meeting.

The rural poll notification is expected before the end of the month. With an eye on the elections, the party has already mobilised grassroots committees, which have been working over the past month. The BJP has also decided to undertake a “gram sampark abhiyan [village contact mission]” to talk to people about the welfare and development schemes of the state administration and the Centre.