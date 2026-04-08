To curb traffic congestion, UP Police launch AI-based pilot project in 20 districts

The traffic on the identified routes will be monitored and evaluated regularly by the Traffic Directorate.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday launched an Artificial Intelligence-based pilot project — City-Reducing Traffic Congestion (C-RTC Scheme) — in 20 districts of the state in an attempt to reduce travel time from one place to another.

At least 172 stretches have been selected in these districts during a months-long exercise to identify routes with maximum traffic congestion, officials said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said they began working on the plan following the Chief Minister’s instructions to ease traffic snarls in urban areas to make daily commute hassle-free and less time-consuming for the general public.

The new system analyzes minimum, maximum and average travel time and provides outputs in graphical and tabular formats besides displaying real-time congestion points on a map, it was stated.